ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Detectives with the St. Louis County Police Department have identified a pedestrian who was struck by a car and killed last week along New Halls Ferry Road.

According to Sgt. Tracy Panus, a county police spokeswoman, the incident happened around 8 p.m. on March 1, at the intersection of New Halls Ferry and Dunn roads.

Officers discovered a wheelchair-bound man had been struck by a vehicle. The man, identified as Lavon Carthen of Florissant, was rushed to a local hospital, where he later died. Carthen was 45.

Panus said investigators learned Carthen was in the roadway when he was hit by a passing car, but did not elaborate on the circumstances of the fatal collision.

The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with authorities, Panus said.