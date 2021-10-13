Police in St. Louis looking for driver in deadly hit-and-run

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police in St. Louis are looking for a driver who hit and killed a woman Wednesday morning on a north city street, then sped away from the scene.

Police say the crash happened just before 6 a.m. at an intersection in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood. Investigators say a vehicle hit a woman, who died from her injuries.

Police did not immediately release the woman’s name or age. The crash closed the intersection and roads leading to it early Wednesday morning as police reconstructed the crash.