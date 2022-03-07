Police investigate 4 overdoses, 1 death at south St. Louis home

ST. LOUIS — Authorities responded to four suspected drug overdoses and one death at the same home in south St. Louis this weekend.

Around 10 p.m. Saturday, St. Louis police and EMS responded to four overdose patients on Winona Avenue. Three people were transported to the hospital.

The next night at about 6 p.m., first responders once again answered calls of suspected overdoses on the same block. This time, an adult male was pronounced dead on the scene.

“It was disconcerting and scary to see all the medical response because of course your first thought was somebody’s in really bad shape,” said neighbor Jeanne Carbone.

Police have not yet released the man’s name or any other details.

“We saw people hugging and crying outside. Our heart sank,” said neighbor Meg Engelhardt.

Many residents like Engelhardt said their neighbors across the street have always been friendly, completely unaware of any drug issues at the residence.

“I didn’t know for sure anything, but there’s always a lot of parties and kind of loud fun people enjoying life,” said Engelhardt. “So, you wouldn’t maybe guess this was something going on.”

Chad Sabora is a recovering drug addict of 11 years. He also helps educate the public, as the executive director of the Missouri Network for Opiate Reform and Recovery.

“That home has been inundated unfortunately with overdoses and fatalities for years,” said Sabora.

This latest overdose cluster comes one month after six people died of suspected fentanyl overdoses in the Central West End.

“Any street product like meth, cocaine, MDMA could be contaminated,” said Sabora. “So we want to make sure that individuals can test their drugs, have naloxone, know not to use alone, and to follow all the procedures we have in place so that they live long enough to find recovery,” said Sabora.