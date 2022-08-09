LADUE, Mo. – St. Louis County police are investigating a crash Tuesday on Interstate 170 in Ladue.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. on the interstate off-ramp to Ladue Road. Police said the people inside the vehicle ran from the scene but were captured a short time later.

According to the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis, one of the suspects taken into custody is a person of interest in a homicide that happened on Sunday in Normandy.

The investigation is ongoing. FOX 2 will give updates as more information becomes available.