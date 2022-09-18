LADUE, Mo. – Police are investigating a shooting Sunday that they said is domestic in nature.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. on the parking lot in the 8800 block of Ladue Road. Police said the victim was taken to a nearby hospital and is in critical condition. The suspect ran on foot and was later caught and arrested.

According to the police, they believe the victim and suspect were traveling together on Interstate 70. Police said they exited the freeway due to an altercation, which led to the shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation. FOX 2 will give updates as more information becomes available.