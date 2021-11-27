Police investigate after human remains found in south St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County police are investigating after partial human remains were found in south St. Louis County Saturday afternoon.

The remains were found near Green Park Road and Union Road where officers responded around 3:38 p.m.

The story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.​