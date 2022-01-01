Police investigate after man fatally shot in St. Louis Friday night

ST. LOUIS – A man was fatally shot Friday night in St. Louis.

The shooting happened at the corner of 15th and Locust Streets around 10:12 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they found the victim laying on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds. EMS pronounced him dead at the scene, according to police.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).