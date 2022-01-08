Police investigate after man reports being kidnapped, robbed by two suspects

ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating after a 28-year-old man said he was kidnapped, robbed, and then driven to a location in Jennings.

The incident happened in the 3600 block of S. Grand Boulevard Friday around 4:40 p.m. where the victim told police he was pulled into a vehicle while walking home from a bus stop.

Two suspects were in the vehicle where they demanded the victim’s wallets and cellphone at gunpoint. The suspects then drove him to the 5600 block of Hodiamont in Jennings where they let him out of the vehicle, according to police.

Before he was let out of the vehicle, the suspects struck him in the face with their handguns. The victim sustained lacerations on his and lip. He was transported to a hospital by EMS where he later reported the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.