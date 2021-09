ST. LOUIS – A 22-year-old man was stabbed Friday afternoon in St. Louis.

The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 700 block of O’Fallon Street. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man with a stab wound to his arm, according to police.

He was transported to a hospital where he was treated and released. The victim told police that he was stabbed during an argument by a woman about their relationship.

The investigation is ongoing.