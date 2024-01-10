ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Police are investigating a shooting Wednesday afternoon in the City of St. Charles.

The shooting happened just before 2 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Moore Avenue and Transit Street.

Police have not yet disclosed how many people were shot, but say there were possibly two or three victims. Witnesses tell FOX 2 at least one victim was placed into an ambulance for treatment.

Sources tell FOX 2 that the suspect is in custody. It’s unclear what led up to the shooting at this time.

Several homes are located around the area, and police have blocked off a portion of Transit Street amid the investigation.

This is a developing story. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.