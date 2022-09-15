ST. LOUIS – An investigation is underway Thursday afternoon at Roosevelt High School in south St. Louis.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the area Thursday after receiving a call, possibly from a student, that multiple students were hurt and someone was armed with a rifle. Police say that information provided to them is not credible at this time.

Police responded to the school Thursday and discovered no unusual activity, speaking with both security and students on site.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the situation. No additional information is available at this time. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.