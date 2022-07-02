ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County police are investigating a deadly house fire from Friday evening in north county.

Investigators say one person died in a house fire in the 10000 block of County Drive. The cause of the death has not yet been determined, and authorities have not yet identified the victim.

Police responded to the fire around 11:30 p.m. Friday evening. When they arrived, fire crews were working to extinguish heavy flames. First responders also found one person unresponsive in a bathroom. The victim was rushed to the hospital for treatment, but later died from their injuries.

Based on preliminary evidence, crews do not believe the fire was criminal in nature.

Additional details are limited at this time. FOX2 will update if more information becomes available.