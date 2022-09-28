ST. LOUIS – A deadly shooting at a barber shop Wednesday near Manchester and Tower Grove avenues led to one man in police custody. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is trying to piece together exactly what happened.

Police said a man walked into the Southside Barber and Beauty Salon with a gun, then shot and killed someone. They said this is unusual because they do not believe the victim and the suspect knew each other.

The suspect is in custody and homicide detectives are still investigating.

On Wednesday afternoon, Major Ryan Cousins told St. Louis Post Dispatch, “We don’t normally have these kind of incidents around here. It’s kind of an entertainment area. As far as shootings are concerned, this is an anomaly for the area.”

According to police data, this is the second homicide in Forest Park Southeast this year. The last homicide that happened in the area was in 2019.