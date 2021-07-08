Police investigate deadly shooting near O’Fallon Park

ST. LOUIS – Police are on the scene of a deadly shooting near O’Fallon Park that left one man dead and two others injured Thursday afternoon.

This is the second shooting near a St. Louis Park within 24 hours.

Around 2 p.m. St Louis City Police responded to a “rolling gun battle” in the 2000 block of Harris Avenue, which is in the O’Fallon neighborhood.

It’s unclear what lead to the shooting. The two injured victims were transported to an area hospital and they are listed in serious condition.

Multiple shell casing and crime scene markers were on the scene. St Louis City Police Chief John Hayden said the shooting is a tragedy, as the gunmen remain at large.

Bommarito Automotive Skyfox was over the scene and you can see a crashed vehicle and a downed light pole.

Police are investigating another shooting in a St Louis Park this time in St Louis County. Police responded to Larimore Park in Spanish Lake just after 6 p.m. Thursday for a deadly shooting.

Authorities identified the victim as 17-year-old Damon White. Many friends and relatives gathered around the park mourning the loss of a White.

Investigators say the white got into an altercation with the suspect and the suspect opened fire Family members say white was an honor roll student in the Hazelwood school district and will be missed