TROY, Mo. – Police are investigating a double homicide in Troy, Missouri, on Tuesday night.
A spokesperson for the Troy Police Department said the incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. at a mobile home in the area of Eames and East Cherry streets near Casey’s general store.
When officers arrived at the home, they found a man and a woman. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Troy Police Department in the investigation.
Police said they are looking for a male person of interest.
