TROY, Mo. – Police are investigating a double homicide in Troy, Missouri, on Tuesday night.

A spokesperson for the Troy Police Department said the incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. at a mobile home in the area of Eames and East Cherry streets near Casey’s general store.

When officers arrived at the home, they found a man and a woman. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Troy Police Department in the investigation.

Police said they are looking for a male person of interest.

This is a developing story, FOX 2 will give updates as more information becomes available.