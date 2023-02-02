ST. LOUIS – Two people were shot and killed in south St. Louis Thursday night.

A spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened before 7 p.m. at the 5100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. When the police arrived on the scene, they discovered a juvenile who was unconscious and not breathing. The police have not disclosed the victim’s identity or age.

Another victim, an adult male, was found in the basement with a gunshot wound to the back. Police said the man is unconscious and not breathing.

This is a developing story. Additional details are limited at this time. FOX 2 will give updates as more information becomes available.