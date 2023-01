PACIFIC, Mo. – The police responded to a double shooting in Pacific, Missouri, on Wednesday.

Police said they received a call before 8 p.m. about a shooting on Spring Valley Road. When they arrived, they found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. The police said the man died on the scene.

There’s no information on the woman’s condition or what led up to the shooting. Additional details are limited at this time. FOX 2 will give updates as more information becomes available.