FENTON, Mo. – Police are at a Fenton sporting goods store Tuesday morning after burglars targeted the business.

The St. Louis County Police Department is looking into what happened at the Denny Dennis Sporting Goods store on Gravois Road. It’s currently unknown at what time the store was broken into.

No word on if anything was stolen.