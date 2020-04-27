Police investigate late-night shooting along W. Florissant

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Police in a north St. Louis County municipality are remaining tight-lipped at the moment while they investigate a shooting that took place late Sunday evening.

According to witnesses, Country Club Hills police were called to the parking lot of Mally Supermarket on W. Florissant Avenue around 10:45 p.m.

The owner of the supermarket said the shooting happened across the street on the sidewalk and a victim ran to his store for help.

Police would not confirm if there was a second victim at the scene.

“I did hear some gunshots last night but like I say, I try not let it bother me,” said Yalonda Walls, who lives in the neighborhood. “I feel like it’s listening to a radio station or something, you know? That’s how it getting these days.”

There’s been no word on the condition of the victim or victims. Police have not discussed any word on a motive for the shooting nor have they said if any arrests were made.