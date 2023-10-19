JENNINGS, Mo. – The St. Louis County Police Department has launched an investigation into a suspicious death from Wednesday evening in Jennings.

Police say the victim was found deceased with an apparent gunshot injury. Investigators have not disclosed the victim’s age or identity.

Authorities found the victim deceased at a home in the 5700 block of Apricot Avenue around 7 p.m. Wednesday. Police haven’t disclosed what might have led up to the victim’s death, and no suspect information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Additional details are available at this time. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.