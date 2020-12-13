One person dead following multi-car shooting in Hazelwood

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HAZELWOOD, Mo. – One person is dead following a shooting that occurred in front of the Chop Shop in Hazelwood Saturday evening.

According to Hazlewood police, the incident that happened just before 5 p.m. involved multiple cars.

One of the cars, a white Pontiac was shot at multiple times and crashed into a median.

Police confirmed there were four people in the car.

One of the four people, a black male, died.

There were a lot of shell casings found by police in front of the business.

Family members are on the scene waiting to speak to the police captain.

FOX2 will provide more information as it becomes available.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News