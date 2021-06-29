Police investigate car break-ins at 3 hotels in Fenton

FENTON, Mo. – St. Louis County police are investigating after multiple vehicles were broken into overnight at three hotels in Fenton.



Several guests who stayed overnight at Drury Inn & Suites, Marriot Fairfield and Pear Tree Inn, which are located in close proximity to each other, had their vehicles broken into. It is possible that items were stolen from the vehicles.



“I immediately went out to see if my car had been hit,” said Heather Owino, a guest at the Drury Inn & Suits.



“It was shocking. Everything had great reviews, the area (had) high safety marks. I guess I’m just surprised no one’s alarm went off and nobody saw anybody do it.”

It is unclear how many cars were targeted at the Drury Inn & Suites, but multiple vehicles were damaged and ram shacked, according to guests.

“Police (were) taking pictures of several cars,” Owino said. “One was parked further away from the building. Older models did not have alarms.”

At least 11 cars were broken into at the Pear Tree Inn, according to police, and multiple vehicles were damaged at the Marriot Fairfield.



“It’s an unfortunate and frustrating situation,” a Drury Hotels spokesperson said in a statement.

“We are cooperating with local authorities and have asked them for additional patrolling assistance as a deterrent against this type of criminal behavior in the future. It’s our hope that anyone involved in this incident is identified and prosecuted.”

Anyone with information, police ask to contact CrimeStoppers at 877-371-TIPS.