Police investigate murder of 9-year-old, mother

ST. LOUIS – Police say a relative of a 27-year-old woman and her 9-year-old daughter found them shot to death Wednesday afternoon after failing to reach them all morning.

Just after 3 p.m. today, police responded to the crime scene to find the mother and her child murdered.

“Words can’t even come out of my mouth because I’m just so emotional,” said Michael Johnson, with a group called Cure Violence.

Crime scene tape surrounded at least three blocks near the victims’ home – a three-story brick apartment building in the 4200 block of Pleasant Street.

Homicide detectives worked nearby where family members and friends hugged each other in agony.

Somine Reese, who also arrived with Cure Violence added, “It’s heartbreaking to keep hearing about women and children getting killed.”

Reese and Johnson arrived to support the community as a woman sobbed, running past us towards the crime scene. She said she was the young girl’s grandmother.

Police allowed her to stay inside the crime scene tape as officers talked to her and the victim’s grandfather. He talked to investigators for a while as Lt. Col. Ronnie Robinson asked citizens about possible information.

Homicide detectives worked alongside the St. Louis Medical Examiner.

“Words can’t comprehend how you feel in your heart,” citizen Everett King said.

Many people waited hours in the heat and were kept from their own homes by the blocked-off crime scene, but it didn’t matter to most of them because this investigation was all they cared about.

“We are in an epidemic and just the things that happen day to day just – just a tragedy,” King said. “It almost makes you feel like giving up.”

The police investigation is extensive, with what appeared to be many bags of evidence pulled from the scene. Many citizens seemed to be offering police information and there appears to be a surveillance camera pointing at the crime scene.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-3671-TIPS.