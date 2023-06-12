ST. LOUIS – One man was leaving a party. Another was walking through an alley toward his home. Both were among the latest victims of gun violence in the city of St. Louis.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the first shooting occurred around 1:20 p.m. Sunday in the 4200 block of Castleman Avenue, located in the Shaw neighborhood.

The victim, a 23-year-old man, told police he was leaving a party at a short-term rental property when he was shot in his abdomen. The suspect, wearing a ski mask and dark clothing, fled in a newer model, black sedan.

The victim is listed in critical condition.

Sunday’s second shooting happened around 3:35 p.m. in an alley behind the 3600 block of Winnebago Street, in the Tower Grove East neighborhood.

The victim, a 30-year-old man, said he was walking in the alley when he heard gunshots and felt a sudden pain in his lower back. EMS responded to the scene and brought the victim to the hospital. He said to be in stable condition.

The investigation into each shooting is still ongoing.

Anyone with information on either shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.