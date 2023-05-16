ST. LOUIS – A man waiting at the drive-thru at a fast food restaurant was shot Monday afternoon in the Central West End.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting took place overnight at the Taco Bell in the 600 block of North Kingshighway Boulevard.

Police were summoned to a hospital to speak with a shooting victim that morning. The victim told officers he was in the drive-thru lane when a man walked up to his vehicle and asked for a cigarette and some money.

The victim said he told the man no. The man walked into the nearby alley, then turned and fired several shots at the victim’s car. The shooter then ran off.

The victim felt a pain in his back and drove to the hospital. Doctors found he’d suffered a graze wound to his side.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact police at 314-444-5371. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous or be eligible for a cash reward can call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.