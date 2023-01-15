ST. LOUIS – The city’s Force Investigation Unit continues to look into a shootout between police and a woman in her 50s. This happened outside the social security offices on North 16th Street, near the City Museum.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police said a little after 8:00 a.m. on Friday, January 13, Homeland Security received a call about a suspicious van parked outside the building. When officers tried to get the woman out of the vehicle, she fired one shot.

Police returned fire. No one was hit, but police shared that the woman was showing signs of distress.