CREVE COEUR, Mo. – Police are investigating afer a spree of overnight car break-ins Wednesday in Creve Coeur.

Thieves targeted at least 15 vehicles in the investigation, many of which ended up with broken windows or stolen items.

Police responded to vehicle break-ins in multiple locations, including the 600 block of Tempo Trails Drive, 12000 block of Lighthouse Way, 800 block of New Ballas Road and 11000 block of Olive Boulevard.

No suspect information is available at this time. If you have information on the break-ins, or surveillance video or photos that might help in the investigation, contact the Creve Coeur Police Department at 314-432-8000.