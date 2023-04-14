OVERLAND, Mo. — Police are investigating an armed robbery in at the Save-A-Lot on Midland Boulevard in Overland. A Loomis “money truck” was robbed at gunpoint.

Two suspects were armed and robbed the truck. One suspect dropped his gun at the scene and left it. Police are processing it as evidence now.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The two men got away in a Black Jeep Cherokee with Missouri plates. It was last seen southbound on Woodson.

Evidence markers and the suspect’s weapon are in the store’s parking lot. Police tape can be seen surrounding the truck. There is an active investigation at the crime scene.

Dametria Sanderson witnessed the holdup. She was working for Instacart and In the middle of her shopping trip when she heard the struggle. She saw part of it and feared she was about to be in the middle of the next mass shooting.

“I am super shaken up right now. I have never been in this situation before in my life. I thought I was going to die. The first thing I did was call my mom,” said Sanderson.

The FBI is investigating three armed robberies of armored trucks near Chicago Wednesday. It’s unclear if any of the armed robberies are connected.

Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX Helicopter is over the scene. This is a developing story. More details will be posted here as they come into the FOX 2 newsroom.