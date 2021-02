ST. LOUIS – A man is in serious condition after being shot during an attempted carjacking in the Tower Grove South neighborhood.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened around 6 p.m. in the 3900 block of Hartford Street.

Police said the suspect walked up to a man in his car and shot him. The victim drove off but stopped a block away to call 911. He was then rushed to a hospital for treatment.