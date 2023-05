ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Police are investigating a triple shooting in north St. Louis County Tuesday night.

The shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of News Halls Ferry Road and Chambers. According to the police, one is dead, and two others are injured.

The St. Louis Police Department is handling the investigation.

This is a developing story. FOX 2 will give updates as more information becomes available.