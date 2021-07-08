Police investigate triple shooting near O’Fallon Park

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – Three men were shot Thursday afternoon near O’Fallon Park in north St. Louis.

According to Evita Caldwell, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened in the 2000 block of Harris Avenue, which is in the O’Fallon neighborhood.

One of the victims was not conscious or breathing. The second victim was conscious but barely breathing. The third individual was conscious and breathing.

FOX 2 will have more information on this story as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News