FRONTENAC, Mo. – Authorities are investigating two separate thefts that unfolded Thursday afternoon at the Plaza Frontenac shopping center.

The Frontenac Police Department tells FOX 2 that thieves targeted two different stores at Plaza Frontenac. Police say both thefts involved multiple people.

No injuries or arrests have been reported at this time. It’s unclear how much in merchandise might have been stolen.

This is a developing story. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.