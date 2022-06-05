ST. LOUIS – One man was killed and four people injured in a series of shootings over five hours Saturday evening into early Sunday morning.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the first shooting took place Saturday around 8 p.m. near the intersection of 8th and Chestnut streets downtown.

Officers had responded downtown for several calls for large groups of juveniles gathering and fighting in the area. Police heard multiple gunshots and saw a group of children running away from the gunfire. Two girls, ages 13 and 14, were both injured with gunshot wounds to their legs. They were transported to a local hospital and listed in stable condition.

At 8:50 p.m., police were called to the Baden neighborhood in north St. Louis for a shooting near the N. Broadway and Halls Ferry Road. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 48-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his lower back. The victim told police he was riding his bike in the area when a black vehicle drove by and the people inside started firing a gun out of the window. The victim went to the 8300 block of Church Drive to contact the police. The victim was taken to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Meanwhile, homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that took place just after 9:10 p.m. in the 4700 block of Labadie Avenue in the Kingsway East neighborhood. The victim, 52-year-old Jimmie Trussell, was located inside his vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. EMS took Trussell to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A 20-year-old woman was shot around 12:45 a.m. Sunday in the 5200 block of Mimika Avenue. Officers were notified of the shooting after the victim was dropped off at an area hospital with a gunshot wound. She told officers that she was riding in the passenger seat of her cousin’s vehicle when an unknown suspect began shooting at the car, striking her in her hip.

Anyone with information on any of the aforementioned cases is urged to call the St. Louis police at 314-444-5371. If you have a tip and would like to remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS. You could be eligible for a cash reward.