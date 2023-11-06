ST. LOUIS – A series of armed robberies over the weekend in the city of St. Louis have police searching for suspects Monday morning.

The crimes occurred in different parts of the city under varying circumstances, but they were all situations involving the victim being held up with a suspect or suspects armed with either guns or a knife.

Police are reporting a total of six armed robberies, also known as ‘robbery first-degrees,’ from the weekend. They went from about 7:45 a.m. on Saturday to early Sunday morning.

Authorities told FOX 2 that five of the robberies involved suspects with handguns and one involved a suspect with a knife. It’s understood that a couple of the victims were punched in the face, one repeatedly. Fortunately, it appears there were no serious injuries. On Monday morning, police reported that all the investigations are ongoing and there have been no arrests.

One of the more frightening episodes happened in broad daylight on Saturday afternoon. Police revealed that a 53-year-old man was sitting in his car at Arlington Near Patton in north city when three male suspects confronted him in a carjacking.

Police said that the victim was forced out of his car at gunpoint. Then the suspects stole the victim’s handgun and his cell phone. They then reportedly hit the victim repeatedly in the face before taking his 2018 Ford Escape. Police canvassed the area and found the vehicle abandoned not far away on Patton.

If you have any information on any of the cases, you are urged to call the police. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.