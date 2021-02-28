Police investigating a double shooting at a St. Charles apartment complex; one suspect in custody

Missouri

 ST. CHARLES – St. Charles police report a double shooting that happened Sunday morning, a little after 3 a.m., in the Cedarbrook Apartments located near West Clay and Zumbehl.

They say a 66-year-old man from Sikeston, Missouri is in an area hospital recovering from a gunshot wound to his lower abdomen. The 28-year-old man who shot him is also in a local hospital recovering from gunshot wounds to his torso.

Police say they responded to a report of a shooting and found the 28-year-old shooter outside of the apartment building suffering from what appeared to be a couple of gunshot wounds. He was uncooperative with officers with regard to telling them what had happened.

Officers say they then found the 66-year-old man in an apartment suffering from a gunshot wound.

The 66-year-old victim told officers he was visiting family at their apartment and was asleep when he was woken by yelling outside. This yelling was then followed by two gunshots which were directed at the front door to the apartment.

The victim went and got his handgun. While he was retrieving his handgun the 28-year-old suspect forced his way into the apartment by kicking the door open.

The two men exchanged gunshots, hitting each other. The victim, nor the family who lives at the apartment know the shooting suspect.

No other suspects have been identified and it remains under investigation if the shooter was with anyone.

The 28-year-old suspect has been charged with burglary, assault, and armed criminal action against the 66-year-old man. He is being held on a $50,000 cash only bond.

The St. Charles Police Department is still investigating the circumstances of the shooting.  If anyone has any information, please contact the St. Charles Police Department at 636-949-3300.

