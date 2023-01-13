O’FALLON, Mo — The police have just informed us about a home invasion in O’Fallon, Missouri.

Police say four suspects broke into a residence on Hawkesbury Place in the Winghaven subdivision after stealing a Hyundai in St. Louis. They allegedly shattered the back door of the house, hit the homeowner in the head, and demanded money.

According to police, some of the suspects left in the stolen Hyundai, while others stole the homeowner’s vehicle. Officers pursued both vehicles.

The Hyundai was destroyed in the Ladue area, and the second vehicle was destroyed in St. Charles. Four people were apprehended throughout those two chases. One suspect is still at large.

According to police, a stolen gun from Florissant was recovered at the site. According to reports, the homeowner’s injuries are not life-threatening.