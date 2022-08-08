ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Police are investigating a homicide on the 7200 block of Natural Bridge Road.

The incident happened around 4:58 p.m. on Sunday. Normandy police officers said they found an 18-year-old male inside a vehicle suffering from a single gunshot wound. According to the police, the victim was in the backseat of a car, and the vehicle was discovered in a parking lot.

Police said no weapons were found on the scene.

Major Case Squad is handling the investigation. They encouraged anyone with information to contact them at 314-385-3300 or the Crimestoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).