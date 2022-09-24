ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A teenager was shot and killed after a suspected robbery Friday in north St. Louis County.

Police say Tavion Whitby, 16, died in the incident. Based on preliminary findings, investigators say the shooting happened in the 1200 block of Edlor and stemmed from a robbery. Whitby was also involved in a crash after he was shot.

St. Louis County detectives responded to the crash around 4 p.m. Friday in the 12600 block of Spanish Pond Road. They located a vehicle that had struck a utility pole.

Two individuals were inside the vehicle. Whitby was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and later died from his injuries. The other passenger suffered minor injuries.

No suspect information has been released, and additional details are limited at this time. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.