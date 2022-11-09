WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. – Police are investigating an assault Wednesday in the Webster Groves area.

Webster Groves Police Department responded to a call for an assault at Almentor Avenue. They did not disclose how many people are involved or if there were any injuries.

St. Louis County Police Department arrived on the scene, assisting with the investigation and collecting evidence. The police have the home taped off.

This is an ongoing investigation. FOX 2 will give updates as more information becomes available.