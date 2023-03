ST. LOUIS – Someone broke into an ATM in the St. Louis Hills neighborhood.

Police were called to the U.S. Bank branch at Hampton Avenue and Eichelberger Street at around 4:00 a.m.

When they arrived, they found the front of the ATM had been ripped off. Officers didn’t say if the thief got away with any money.

This is an open investigation. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.