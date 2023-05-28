ST. LOUIS – A man was found dead in a river near downtown St. Louis Saturday evening.

Officers got the call around 5:40 p.m. about a body that was found in a river, entangled on the boat dock wire located at the River Boat Cruises, on 50 South Leonor K Sullivan Boulevard. Both the Marine Unit Task Force and EMS responded to the scene, where a man was found face down and unresponsive.

The victim was pronounced dead, but no signs of trauma were shown. This is an active investigation.

