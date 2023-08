ST. LOUIS – A reported bump-and-robbery carjacking took place in Webster Groves.

On South Elm Avenue in Webster Groves, a car hit a driver from behind, according to the police. Three people wearing masks pulled a gun on the driver and stole his black Dodge caravan.

They left the vehicle they used in the accident. It had been stolen from St. Louis City.

