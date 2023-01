DOWNTOWN, ST. LOUIS – Thieves were busy early Thursday morning, hitting more St. Louis businesses.

Burglars broke into a burlesque lounge in downtown St. Louis just before 4:00 a.m. This was at the Boom Boom Room on Washington Avenue.

The front door and windows were smashed. It’s not yet known if anything was taken. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner Reporter Nic Lopez was at the scene.