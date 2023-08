ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating a break-in at a gas station early Friday morning in the Central West End.

Our Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Nic Lopez was at the ‘Mobil’ gas station on Delmar and Kingshighway Boulevards, where the front door and security bars were ripped off.

There is no word on any suspects or arrests. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.