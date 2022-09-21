ST. LOUIS – Police are looking for two gunmen Wednesday morning after a police chase ended in a crash in Ferguson.

Officers said it started at the Exxon Gas Station on Natural Bridge. The victims shared that they were approached by two men at the gas station asking about their pink AR style pistol. Police explained that they then pulled out a handgun and forcibly took their weapon and left.

Officers chased the vehicle and when it became disabled, the gunman ran away. Police recovered multiple firearms, including the victim’s pistol.