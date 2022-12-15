ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a deadly double shooting.

Two victims are dead, and one suspect is in custody, according to authorities. Police responded to an area near South Broadway and Primm Street in the Patch neighborhood on Thursday evening.

“I’m just stunned,” said Kenny Patterson, a nearby resident.

He described the area as a place where you feel safe.

“It’s just not right,” Patterson said.

Police have yet to release a possible motive or other details about the shooting.

Tanieya Patterson also lives nearby. She said her heart goes out to the families of anyone affected by the violence, especially at this time of the year.

“Holidays are not the same once you lose someone,” Tanieya said.

The investigation is ongoing.