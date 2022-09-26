ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County Police detectives are investigating a deadly shooting Monday at an apartment complex in south county.

Investigators responded to Southmoor Apartment on Golf Ridge Lane around 2:12 p.m. They found two women shot inside the building. One of them died. The other victim has been treated and released from a nearby hospital, according to police.

A spokesperson for the St. Louis County Police Department said through a press release, “Preliminary investigation has revealed the shooting to be the result of an argument between familiar parties.”

The release did not provide any information about the identity of the victims or potential suspects.

Several residents said seeing police tape wrapped around the area and investigators on the scene are sights they would never expect at the apartment complex.

“It was scary to me,” said Julia Pozzini, apartment resident.

She said the apartment complex has been an extremely safe place to live.

“I’ve lived here for six years and nothing like this has every happened,” said Pozzini. “I’ve always felt very safe here.”

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. If you want to remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).