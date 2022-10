ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Police are still working to determine the identity of a man shot and killed Saturday night.

The shooting was reported at 8:00 p.m. near Cherokee Street and Oregon Avenue. Investigators said the victim had multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS

(8477). FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.