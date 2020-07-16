Police investigating deaths of two young boys in East St. Louis, south St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS – Two families are grieving and police are investigating the deaths of two little boys. One died in East St. Louis; the other in south St. Louis City. One is 4 years old, the other is 6 years of age.

Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department rushed to another incident involving a gun Wednesday afternoon. The call went out as a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the victim was a 6-year-old boy. Police were interviewing people who were inside the home when he died.

“They’re being very cooperative we don’t know yet but it is a tragedy,” said Major Mary Warnecke, Deputy Commander of the Bureau of Investigative Services for the police department.

The job of being a homicide cop can take its toll for even the most dedicated detective.

“They do it for the families to give them some kind of peace and justice,” Warnecke said.

In East St. Louis, family members coped with their tragedy. Four-year-old La’Marion Thomure was found dead Wednesday morning.

Doronia Oliver, the La’Marion’s aunt, said he was a wonderful child.

“His laugh, his loving to play and everything, him having you around you’re going to smile on your worst day,” Oliver said.

The autopsy is to be conducted Thursday and police may learn the cause of death then. The Child Death Investigation Task Force has been called in to assist. The force is made up of the top detectives in southern Illinois who are trained four times a year in child deaths.

“I think it’s very important it fills,” said Steve Nunn, the head of the task force. “A need when these smaller department don’t have the manpower or don’t have the expertise.”

La’Marion’s aunt, Shamone Thomure, said the family is overwhelmed by grief.

“Heartbroken, sad, emotionless; we just came from a loss,” Thomure said.

She said the family lost a favorite uncle just last month.

There were no reports of any charges in either case at this time. The Thomure family has established a GoFundMe page to pay for La’Marion’s funeral.