ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating a double shooting in south St. Louis Monday morning.

The shooting happening a little after 9:00 a.m. on the 2700 of Arsenal Street, where both a man and woman were shot. Upon arrival, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police found the man dead at the scene.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital and is being treated. This is an open investigation.

